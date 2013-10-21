The cast and crew of the epic action movie, White House Down, talks about what makes Roland Emmerich a great director. Check out the premiere of “The Guy Knows How To Shoot” video clip, exclusively here on Nuke the Fridge!
White House Down will be released on Blu-ray + DVD + UltraViolet on November 5, 2013 .
Here’s the synopsis for White House Down:
In Columbia Pictures’ White House Down, Capitol Policeman John Cale (Channing Tatum) has just been denied his dream job with the Secret Service of protecting President James Sawyer (Jamie Foxx.) Not wanting to let down his little girl with the news, he takes her on a tour of the White House, when the complex is overtaken by a heavily armed paramilitary group. Now, with the nation’s government falling into chaos and time running out, it’s up to Cale to save the president, his daughter, and the country.