This is what I want for Halloween.

Its first issue from the master of character Steve Niles and artist Christopher Mitten was a resounding win. Now, Criminal Macabre: Eyes of Frankenstein #2 is coming out on October 30th just in time to fill your Halloween wish list. The first issue was full of diseased ghouls, surly characters, and a Frankenstein that’s losing his sight. We can’t wait for issue #2.

