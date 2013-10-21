TweetEmailThis is what I want for Halloween. Its first issue from the master of character Steve Niles and artist Christopher Mitten was a resounding win. Now, Criminal Macabre: Eyes of Frankenstein #2 is coming out on October 30th just in time to fill your Halloween wish list. The first issue was full of diseased ghouls, surly characters, and a Frankenstein that’s losing his sight. We can’t wait for issue #2. Check out the preview from Dark Horse below: p1 p2 p3 p4 p5 p6 Check out Darkhorse.com for more on all their titles.