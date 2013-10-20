What’s coming from Valiant in January.
ETERNAL WARRIOR #5 (NEW ARC – “ETERNAL EMPEROR”)
Written by GREG PAK
Art by DIEGO BERNARD
Cover by CLAYTON CRAIN
Variant Cover by DAVE BULLOCK
Variant Cover by DAVID MACK
MUST READ VALIANT! All-new arc, all-new jumping-on point! Valiant’s immortal champion builds a bridge to…4001 A.D.!
THE FUTURE HAS ARRIVED. Two thousand years from today, the planet has been transformed by science, technology…and war. The centuries have not been kind to the Earth’s own undying warrior – but a battle that could change everything is just beginning right here in 21st century. Rising star Diego Bernard joins New York Times best-selling writer Greg Pak to make history with a brand new vision of the Valiant Universe that is to come and define a brand new era for heroes – past, present and future.
$3.99/T+/32 pgs.
ON SALE JANUARY 22nd!
HARBINGER #20 (NEW ARC – “RESISTANCE”)
Written by JOSHUA DYSART
Art & Cover by CLAYTON HENRY
Variant Cover by KHARI EVANS
MUST READ VALIANT! All-new arc, all-new jumping-on point! Joshua Dysart and Clayton Henry launch “RESISTANCE” – and end the Renegades war against Toyo Harada once and for all.
Peter Stanchek and his team of teenage superhuman outlaws have decided that the best defense is a strong offense. Pursued from coast-to-coast by their would-be overlord in the Harbinger Foundation, the Renegades are about to launch a strategic strike on Harada’s secret empire – and they’ll start by revealing to the world just what kind of power they’ve been hiding all along. The ace up their sleeve? A seemingly normal teenage hacker named Ax…who knows exactly what Harada has been up to since day one…
$3.99/T+/32 pgs.
ON SALE JANUARY 15th!
BLOODSHOT AND H.A.R.D. CORPS #18 (NEW ARC – “GET SOME”)
Written by CHRISTOS GAGE & JOSHUA DYSART
Art by BART SEARS
Pullbox Exclusive Variant by LEWIS LAROSA
Variant Cover by CULLY HAMNER
MUST READ VALIANT! All-new arc, all-new jumping-on point! “GET SOME!” starts here!
Bloodshot and the expendable commandos of H.A.R.D. Corps face off against a network of terrorist saboteurs in the heart of the Persian Gulf! But as Bloodshot digs into the multinational oil conglomerate that’s signing his paychecks, he’ll soon find himself confronted by the complex truth behind the terror – and face-to-face with an older, scrappier, more grizzled generation of superhuman soldier from the glory days of proxy wars and state-sponsored assassination.
Start reading here when comics legend Bart Sears comes on board for a two-part action epic pitting Valiant’s 21st century shock troops against the first wave of superhuman specialists!
$3.99/T+/32 pgs.
ON SALE JANUARY 8th!
MUST READ VALIANT: GREATEST HITS #1
Art by LEE GARBETT, TOM FOWLER, KHARI EVANS, CLAYTON HENRY, PERE PEREZ, ROBERTO DE LA TORRE, MICO SUAYAN, and LEWIS LAROSA
Never tried a Valiant comic?! Start reading here – with more than 100 pages of Valiant Comics greatness for just $5.99!
Find out why VALIANT is the MUST READ superhero publisher in comics today with a greatest hits collection of can’t-miss moments from across the Valiant Universe! Re-presenting X-O MANOWAR #5, QUANTUM AND WOODY #1, HARBINGER #1, HARBINGER WARS #2, and SHADOWMAN #0, MUST READ VALIANT: GREATEST HITS #1 is the perfect place to find out why IGN is declaring: “Nobody is making superhero books like this, which is exactly why you should be paying attention to Valiant Comics.”
$5.99/T+/112 pgs.
ON SALE JANUARY 15th!
UNITY #3
Written by MATT KINDT
Art & Cover by DOUG BRAITHWAITE
Variant Cover by SHANE DAVIS
Enter: Livewire!
On an airtight team of stone-cold soldiers, Amanda McKee is the one variable in the equation that equals absolute kill. Now, as the last woman standing against the unstoppable force known as X-O Manowar, the Harbinger Foundation’s most seasoned technopath has just added one new item to her resume – newest bearer of the X-O Manowar armor and the finger behind the trigger of the universe’s most powerful weapon. Watch out world…this means trouble.
$3.99/T+/32 pgs.
ON SALE JANUARY 15th!
X-O MANOWAR #21
Written by ROBERT VENDITTI
Art by CARY NORD
Variant Cover by CARY NORD
UNITY TIE-IN! X-O Manowar: Prisoner of War!
Stripped of the X-O Manowar armor, Aric of Dacia has been imprisoned and interrogated at an off-the-grid black site. But what knowledge could the governments of the world want from a man who has journeyed 1,600 years to the present? A man who liberated an alien planet? A man who once wielded the most powerful weapon in existence? What knowledge could they want, you ask? All of it. And the agents of UNITY will extract every one of Aric of Dacia’s secrets by any means necessary.
$3.99/T+/32 pgs.
ON SALE JANUARY 22nd!
SHADOWMAN #14
Written by PETER MILLIGAN
Valiant Signature Series Variant by BOB HALL
Infernal weapons!
As the Shadowman loa begins to exert its influence in even more unexpected ways, Jack Boniface is quickly coming to terms with the darkness inside him and finding out firsthand just how brutal unchecked power can be. With word of Shadowman’s increased unpredictability spreading across New Orleans, the Abettors grow even more suspicious of their newest trainee…and begin to consider drastic measures.
$3.99/T+/32 pgs.
ON SALE JANUARY 8th!
QUANTUM AND WOODY #7
Written by JAMES ASMUS
Art & Cover by MING DOYLE
So…two superheroes, a clone, and a goat move into a junior two-bedroom…
As a totally questionable romance blossoms between Woody and his runaway science experiment girlfriend, Eric finds himself quickly rising through the ranks of his new employers at Magnum Security. But when he comes to find that his duties as an on-staff superhero are bit more unsavory than he ever expected, it’s down to Quantum, an old army buddy, and Woody—interloper!—to discover the illicit truth behind Mr. Magnum’s all-seeing private security empire.
$3.99/T+/32 pgs.
ON SALE JANUARY 8th!
ARCHER & ARMSTRONG #17
Written by FRED VAN LENTE
Art by KHARI EVANS
Cover by CLAYTON HENRY
The SECT CIVIL WAR reaches its earth-shattering climax!
(…and for once we mean that literally)! ARCHER versus ARMSTRONG! An incredible second identity for MARY-MARIA! Obadiah Archer gets a bold new role – and mission! The secret of the MASTER BUILDERS revealed! We were kidding, before but now we’re serious: This one changes EVERYTHING, and the Valiant Universe will never be the same again!
$3.99/T+/32 pgs.
ON SALE JANUARY 15th!
ETERNAL WARRIOR VOL. 1: SWORD OF THE WILD TPB
Written by GREG PAK
Art by TREVOR HAIRSINE & CLAYTON CRAIN
Cover by CLAYTON CRAIN
Soldier. Guardian. Warrior. Legend.
Across ten millennia and a thousand battlefields, Gilad Anni-Padda has traversed the darkest, most mysterious corners of history. But the horror and bloodshed of constant warfare has finally taken its toll on the man myth calls the Eternal Warrior…and he has abdicated his duties as the Fist and the Steel of Earth for a quiet life of seclusion. But when a blood vendetta from the distant past suddenly reappears in the modern day, he must decide if he will return to the ways of war…for the child who betrayed him thousands of years ago…
From New York Times best-selling writer Greg Pak (Planet Hulk) and superstar artists Trevor Hairsine (X-Men: Deadly Genesis) and Clayton Crain (Carnage), this volume collects the first four issues of the series that Comic Vine calls “action-packed, well-written, and overflowing with potential.”
$9.99/T+/112 pgs.
TRADE PAPERBACK
ISBN: 978-1-939346-20-9
ON SALE JANUARY 22nd!
BLOODSHOT VOL. 4: H.A.R.D. CORPS TPB
Written by CHRISTOS GAGE & JOSHUA DYSART and MATT KINDT
Art by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO and CHRISCROSS
Cover by J.G. JONES
Out of the ashes of Harbinger Wars, Bloodshot is about to join the weaponized men and women of the HARBINGER ACTIVE RESISTANCE DIVISION – the black budget, technologically-augmented strike force where the powers are dangerously unstable and every mission is a one-way ticket into the meat grinder. With a reluctant leader calling the shots and a new crop of untested rookies manning the frontline, Bloodshot is about to take H.A.R.D. Corps behind enemy lines – and into a gasoline-drenched, synapse-snapping suicide run where no one is safe…and heroes always die trying.
Collecting BLOODSHOT AND H.A.R.D. CORPS #14-17 and BLOODSHOT #0, join acclaimed writers Christos Gage (Avengers Academy) and Joshua Dysart (Harbinger Wars) and superstar-in-the-making Emanuela Lupacchino (Archer & Armstrong) right here to light the fuse on an explosive new chapter for Bloodshot and the Valiant Universe’s most feared team of superhuman operatives! Also featuring the shocking origin of Bloodshot as told by Matt KIndt (Mind MGMT) and ChrisCross (Superman/Batman)!
$14.99/T+/128 pgs.
TRADE PAPERBACK
ISBN: 978-1-939346-19-3
ON SALE JANUARY 8th!
SHADOWMAN VOL. 3: DEADSIDE BLUES TPB
Written by JUSTIN JORDAN, JIM ZUB, ALES KOT, CHRISTOPHER SEBELA, DUFFY BOUDREAU, and NEIL DVORAK
Art by ROBERTO DE LA TORRE, MICO SUAYAN, LEWIS LAROSA, DIEGO BERNARD, ANDREA CUNEO, MIGUEL SEPULVEDA, MATTHEW SOUTHWORTH, and NEIL DVORAK
The secret origin of all Shadowmen, past and present…
Long ago, in the antebellum South, Master Darque’s evil spawned the one thing that could stop him: the Shadowman. Now, for the very first time, discover how the dark roots of the Darques’ depravity has intertwined with Shadowman for more than a century and the betrayal that forged them both in this collection of acclaimed tales from some of comics brightest talents.
Collecting SHADOWMAN #0 and SHADOWMAN #10-12, join Harvey Award-nominated writer Justin Jordan and an all-star cast of visionary creators –including Duffy Boudreau (BlackAcre) Ales Kot (Suicide Squad), Christopher Sebela (Captain Marvel), Miguel Sepulveda (Red Lanterns), Mico Suayan (The Punisher), Jim Zub (Skullkickers) and more – for an unadulterated look inside the secret world of New Orleans’ nocturnal guardian.
$14.99/T+/128 pgs.
TRADE PAPERBACK
ISBN: 978-1-939346-16-2
ON SALE JANUARY 1st!
All of Valiant’s January covers