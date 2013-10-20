ETERNAL WARRIOR #5 (NEW ARC – “ETERNAL EMPEROR”)

Written by GREG PAK

Art by DIEGO BERNARD

Cover by CLAYTON CRAIN

Variant Cover by DAVE BULLOCK

Variant Cover by DAVID MACK

MUST READ VALIANT! All-new arc, all-new jumping-on point! Valiant’s immortal champion builds a bridge to…4001 A.D.!

THE FUTURE HAS ARRIVED. Two thousand years from today, the planet has been transformed by science, technology…and war. The centuries have not been kind to the Earth’s own undying warrior – but a battle that could change everything is just beginning right here in 21st century. Rising star Diego Bernard joins New York Times best-selling writer Greg Pak to make history with a brand new vision of the Valiant Universe that is to come and define a brand new era for heroes – past, present and future.

$3.99/T+/32 pgs.

ON SALE JANUARY 22nd!

HARBINGER #20 (NEW ARC – “RESISTANCE”)

Written by JOSHUA DYSART

Art & Cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Pullbox Exclusive Variant by ZACHARY MONTOYA

Variant Cover by KHARI EVANS

MUST READ VALIANT! All-new arc, all-new jumping-on point! Joshua Dysart and Clayton Henry launch “RESISTANCE” – and end the Renegades war against Toyo Harada once and for all.

Peter Stanchek and his team of teenage superhuman outlaws have decided that the best defense is a strong offense. Pursued from coast-to-coast by their would-be overlord in the Harbinger Foundation, the Renegades are about to launch a strategic strike on Harada’s secret empire – and they’ll start by revealing to the world just what kind of power they’ve been hiding all along. The ace up their sleeve? A seemingly normal teenage hacker named Ax…who knows exactly what Harada has been up to since day one…

$3.99/T+/32 pgs.

ON SALE JANUARY 15th!