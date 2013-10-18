In partnership with this year’s Beyond Fest, Legendary Pictures is closing the film festival with a special event. The production company has announced their cult classic film “Trick ‘r Treat” will be live-streaming nationally from the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood on October 28th. An exclusive Q&A panel will follow the film featuring director Michael Dougherty and surprise members of the cast. A special allotment of fan tickets will be available soon. In case you’re unable to attend in person, you can catch the entire event on Legendary’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/legendary starting at 7:30/10:30 p.m. ET. You can check out the press release for more information!

If you’re unfamiliar with the storyline from this cult hit, here it is:

Five interwoven stories that occur on the same block, on the same night. A couple finds what happens when they blow a jack o’ lantern out before midnight, a high school principal has a secret life as a serial killer, a college virgin might have met the right guy for her, a group of mean teens play a prank that they take too far, and a hermit is visited by a special trick or treater.

“Trick ‘r Treat” was released on December 9, 2007. The film stars Dylan Baker, Rochelle Aytes, Quinn Lord, Lauren Lee Smith, Moneca Delain, Tahmoh Penikett, Brett Kelly, Britt McKillip, Isabelle Deluce, Jean-Luc Bilodeau, Alberto Ghisi, Samm Todd, Anna Paquin, Brian Cox and Leslie Bibb. Michael Dougherty wrote and directed the film.

