Zack Snyder will be filming Superman vs. Batman during half time at a football game at East Los Angeles College this Saturday. The game places rivals Metropolis and Gotham. You can check out the images of the jerseys that will be used during the filming.

Also note if you are attending the game.

Batman vs Superman is filming this Saturday at East Los Angeles College’s Weingart Stadium. The movie will shoot during halftime of the game. If you are attending the game send in any pictures or stories and we will hook you up with some FREE movie goodies. YOU MUST SEND THE IMAGES FAST THE SAME DAY ( DON’T WAIT ). THEY MUST BE YOUR ORIGINAL PICTURES AND STUFF THAT HAS NOT BEEN POSTED ANYWHERE ELSE. Send it to nukedthefridge@yahoo.com

SOURCE: BATMAN-NEWS.COM