Hans Zimmer, the man who put an insanely beautiful score for the Joker as he was sadistically going through a rampage around Gotham City, the man who made the final scene of The Dark Knight Rises even more epic with his music while we sat at the edge of our seat to see if Batman could actually die in a movie, the man who gave music to the earth shattering fight scenes in Man of Steel, says that he has not been asked by Zack Snyder to score the sequel…(yet).

Zimmer says, “Zack hasn’t talked to me about it, so I don’t have to worry about it! I’ll worry about it when I have to worry about it, & then, if I’m lucky, I’ll have an idea. If I have an idea, I can do something with that, but if I don’t have an idea, then my good idea is going to be, ‘Get somebody else.‘”

The Vulture also ran some quotes from Zimmer in an article, as he describes how he feels about doing sequels & how he possibly may not be interested in being involved in the upcoming Superman/Batman movie. He says…

“Quite seriously, the thought right now is that no, I don’t want to go and take what I did with Chris [Nolan] & just plonk it into another movie. There isn’t one good reason to do it, & there are so many good reasons not to do it,” Zimmer said, before explaining on why sequels are not as interesting to him at the moment. “I didn’t really enjoy myself much on Pirates 4. & I love that with The Dark Knight Rises, Chris said, ‘That’s it.‘”

Shooting for the Superman/Batman movie is rumored to be shooting scenes this weekend in LA that is said to be a football game between Gotham City University against their rivals Metropolis State University. So it looks like there could be a possibility that we will find out who else will be cast in the film as well as who is going to compose the film, sometime in the near future.