Batman set to make his return.

A new TV spot for WB Montreal’s highly anticipated game Batman: Arkham Origins recently debuted. It tells the effects of crime on a young Bruce Wayne with a gorgeous cinematic score. Batman: Arkham Origins is set to release next week on October 25, 2013. We’ll have the full review for the game soon, in the meantime enjoy the video below.

Check out the TV spot of Batman Arkham Origins by director Tim Miller and animation from Blur Studio