Busy on the set of “Fast & Furious 7” in Atlanta, actor Vin Diesel had some down time and decided to give himself a lift. The actor wanted to get a feel for the seven and a half foot tall Groot character he’ll be voicing and doing motion capture for in Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy.” So the Vin man strapped on a pair of lifts (?) and decided to tour the set and kibitz with the cast and crew. Surprisingly enough, Diesel is quite agile with his new enhancements. Also featured is an unscheduled cameo by actor Kurt Russell. Check it out!

Diesel revealed that Groot will only have one line in the film. In the Marvel comic books, Groot only says, “I am Groot.” It’s safe to predict that this will be the line he’ll be relegated to saying. So, he mentioned some advice his father gave him.

“My father taught me there are no small roles, only small actors. I only have one line in the movie, but that doesn’t mean anything. I’m still going to make it the best possible thing I can, even if it means taking Andy Serkis to a whole other level, which is what we want to do with our motion capture.”



“Fast & Furious 7” will open in theaters on July 11, 2014. The film stars Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Paul Walker, Kurt Russell, Djimon Hounsou, Lucas Black, Tyrese Gibson, Deepika Padukone and Tony Jaa. Neal H. Moritz and Vin Diesel will produce, while Chris Morgan wrote the screenplay based on characters created by Gary Scott Thompson. James Wan (“Insidious: Chapter 2”) directs.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” has wrapped production and will be released on August 1, 2014. The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoë Saldaña, Karen Gillan, Benicio Del Toro, Michael Rooker, John C. Reilly, Vin Diesel, Lee Pace, Glenn Close, Dave Bautista, Ophelia Lovibond and Enzo Cilenti. Chris McCoy, Nicole Perlman, and James Gunn wrote the screenplay based on the Marvel Comic by the same name originally created by Gene Colan, Arnold Drake, Dan Abnett, and Andy Lanning. James Gunn directs.

