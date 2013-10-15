300 SHARES Share Tweet

Today Ubisoft announced that its triple A next-gen launch title Watch Dogs would be delayed until sometime next fiscal year.

In a statement released today Ubisoft had the following to say:

“Our ambition from the start with Watch Dogs has been to deliver something that embodies what we wanted to see in the next-generation of gaming. It is with this in mind that we’ve made the tough decision to delay the release until spring 2014.

We know a lot of you are probably wondering: Why now? We struggled with whether we would delay the game. But from the beginning, we have adopted the attitude that we will not compromise on quality. As we got closer to release, as all the pieces of the puzzle were falling into place in our last push before completion, it became clear to us that we needed to take the extra time to polish and fine tune each detail so we can deliver a truly memorable and exceptional experience.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of you. We thoroughly enjoy and appreciate the way you respond on the web, at events, press conferences and other opportunities we have to interact. Your passion keeps us motivated.

We can’t wait to see you in Chicago next spring. We are confident you’ll love this game as much as we love working on it.”

Another game, The Crew, also recieved a push back to next year but no hard street date had been previously set for the game other than Q4 of this year.

What this means for those that preordered next-gen system bundles is this. If you ordered your bundle from a Gamestop or Amazon you will still recieve your system at launch. According to Gamestop:

“With the news that Ubisoft has delayed the release of the highly-anticipated title Watch Dogs until next year, GameStop is contacting customers who had reserved PlayStation 4 and Xbox One bundles featuring the game. Customers can elect to keep their current bundle orders and their consoles will ship as scheduled with the game shipping separately once it is available or customers can choose another bundle to replace their current order. Customers should also note that there may be a difference in the price if selecting another bundle and that all reserved orders will be charged upon shipment.”

Amazon has is also offering a similar deal for its customers and anyone who bought a bundle through the site should see an email concering this. If you purchased a Watch Dogs bundle through other retailers, you should contact their customer service deptartments as they have been made aware of the situaton.

