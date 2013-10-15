Skype has released four new banners tying into the fan Q&A session which it is having before the sequel debuts on November 8th. Actors Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston and Kat Dennings along with producer Kevin Fiege will participate in the event. If you’re interested, submit your questions at:

http://thortdw.skype.com/

Meanwhile… check out the banners!

Here is the storyline for the action/adventure/fantasy film.

Faced with an enemy that even Odin and Asgard cannot withstand, Thor must embark on his most perilous and personal journey yet, one that will reunite him with Jane Foster and force him to sacrifice everything to save us all.

“Thor: The Dark World” will arrive in theaters on November 8th. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Kat Dennings, Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba, Anthony Hopkins, Stellan Skarsgård, Richard Brake, Clive Russell, Zachary Levi, Ray Stevenson, Christopher Eccleston, Jaimie Alexander, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Rene Russo, Tadanobu Asano, Richard Whiten, Russell Balogh, Jonathan Howard and David Stay. Christopher L. Yost, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay from a story by Don Payne and Robert Rodat based on the Marvel comic book created by Jack Kirby, Stan Lee and Larry Lieber. Alan Taylor (“Game of Thrones”) directs.

Source: Skype