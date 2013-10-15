Captain Ultimate soars in his secret origin.

When Captain Ultimate debuted at the SDCC Monkeybrain Comics panel in July it kicked in the door at comixology and landed in their top 100. A rare feat for a book with a somewhat unknown creative team. Tomorrow issue three lands on your digital spinner racks.

For those that haven’t checked it out; Captain Ultimate is a Saturday morning cartoon turned comic book a hero with golden age type morals that returns to our darker cynical world of today. Seems only one little boy named Milo remembers the virtues a hero should be made of and is one of the few who recall the heroic tales of Captain Ultimate. Together the Captain and Milo battle monsters, vile super villains, giant robots, and enlarged brain alligators (yep). They’re out to save a world that doesn’t even realize it needs him.

Issue three tells the outrageous secret origin of Captain Ultimate. Like any good origin story, it’s part science fiction and part story of a guy who yearns to be something more than what others say he will always be. Without giving away too much we will say this, for a story in an all ages comic book, it really taps into that psychological part of the Superman mythos that’s often overlooked. The Clark Kent part of Superman. Not that this character is a reporter, but that part in everyone that knows what it’s like to feel ordinary and want to do something more. The transition of Nick Mason to Captain Ultimate will delight comic book fans of all ages.

I will make one complaint about the book, we don’t see the adorable bulldog, Ulti-mutt, in this issue that we saw in issue 2.

Check out the book on sale tomorrow through comixology for just ¢.99 and support the making of comics.

As always send us your creator owned pitches to our site and help show the world there’s more than just reboots.

