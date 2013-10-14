Loki subjugates his followers overseas.

Tom Hiddleston and Marvel Studios producer Kevin Feige took to the overseas markets to promote Marvel’s latest upcoming film Thor: The Dark World. With only a few weeks left till its November 8 US release date and November box office usually being stagnant; this is a wonderful move on the studios part to ensure great world wide numbers for the film’s opening weekend overseas after its US launch. Judging by the thousands that came out to the events in China, Korea, and Australia; Thor: The Dark World looks to be another success for Marvel Studios.

We’ll bring you any tidbits given about future Marvel projects during the films continuing press tour leading up to the film’s premiere.

Take a look at the photo gallery below:

October 5th – 10th Sydney, Australia: Tom participated in a Popcorn Taxi Screening at Event Cinemas with fans. He also made an appearance at the Kinokuniya Bookstore for a photo call and signing.

October 10th – 13th Beijing, China: Tom took part in a photo call at the Capital M restaurant and a press conference at the Park Hyatt.

October 13th – 16th Seoul, Korea: Tom attended a photo call and press conference at the Conrad Seoul Hotel and later went to a fan event in Times Square with an estimated 7,000 fans in attendance.

THOR: THE DARK WORLD – November 8th, 2013

