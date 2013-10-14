30 Day countdown for PS4 is almost here.

Tonight, during Monday Night Football a funny new television spot for next month’s launch of the PS4 debuted. You can view the spot above and check out their new website at playstation.greatnessawaits.com for a countdown clock and all the social media buzz about the PS4. The system set to launch on November 15 will come in at the modest price point of $399.99. All retailers are currently sold out of their pre-order allocations of the system, but Sony has mentioned they will hold back stock in order to make the unit available to consumers throughout the holiday season.

Show of hands who pre-ordered their PS4? Sound off below