The .5 follow up to Kingdom Hearts announced by Sony.

On the Playstation Blog it was announced that the popular PS2 title Kingdom Hearts 2 will get the updated HD treatment just like its predecessor. Kingdom Hearts HD 2.5 ReMIX is the follow-up compilation to Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 ReMIX, and will be available exclusively on PS3. It will include the following goodies:

Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix — previously on PS2 and exclusive to Japan

Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix — previously on PSP and exclusive to Japan

Kingdom Hearts Re:coded (HD remastered cinematics)

The game will be out in 2014 and there currently is no word on a PS4 port or the highly anticipated Kingdom Hearts 3.