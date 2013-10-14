Various cast members have recently been tweeting this last week, that they have finished shooting their last scenes for the upcoming Marvel comic to film adaptation of Guardians of the Galaxy.

Director James Gunn tweeted “And that’s a wrap on @prattprattpratt, one of the finest men I know. #gotg”

Also Chris Pratt, who plays Star Lord, tweeted “Today we are officially 100% finished with principal photography on Guardians of the Galaxy. 83/83=x/100 #Marvel #GOTG #Math.”

So with all of the filming wrapped up, (unless they decide to re-shoot some scenes) there should be a trailer coming out soon for the film. No word yet on if it will be by the end of this year or early next year but the film will be released on August 1, 2014.

I for one am actually really excited for this film just because there is going to be so much going on in it & because of the possibilities that it can lead up to in the Marvel universe.