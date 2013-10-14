300 SHARES Share Tweet

D23 Japan got a special treat.

For the million people who ask about Kingdom Hearts 3, here’s a gameplay video from the D23 Japan floor. Kingdom Hearts 3 will release next year but no solid date has been set. This was the statement from Square Enix:

SQUARE ENIX PRESS RELEASE:

Believing light and darkness must remain in balance, Master Xehanort seeks to spark war against the ‘tyranny of light’ to restore equilibrium.

In an effort to undermine Xehanort’s plot, Sora, Donald and Goofy search for seven guardians of light and the “Key to Return Hearts,” while King Mickey and Riku search for previous Keyblade wielders.

Check out the video below and tell us what you think.