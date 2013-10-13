Two More Comic Book Series Regulars to be Added to AMC’s THE WALKING DEAD

With AMC’s “The Walking Dead” kicking off its fourth season, word has come out of New York’s Comic-Con that two more pivotal characters will be added to the show’s cast. The characters are currently an integral part of creator Robert Kirkman’s long-running comic book series.

Actors Josh McDermitt (“Retired at 35”) and Michael Cudlitz (“Southland”) will portray Dr. Eugene Porter and Sgt. Abraham Ford respectively. In addition to the characters from the comic book, actress Christian Serratos (“Twilight” series) has been brought in as the recurring character Rosita on the show.

Here is how the characters figure in to the show’s current storyline.

The trio eventually crosses paths with Rick as they make their way to Washington. However, unbeknown to Rick as well as eventual couple Abraham and Rosita, Eugene is lying when he claims to know what caused the zombie outbreak and instead is using the physically superior former sports coach to protect him.

The character remains alive in the comics and proves to be a key part of Rick’s group, using his science know-how to manufacture ammunition.

Showrunner Scott Gimple had this to say to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We’re going to tell a version of the Eugene, Abraham and Rosita comic stories, that’s what we do.”

He discussed how there will be similarities and differences on how AMC handles the characters.

“I love those characters from the book; they are very different flavors of comic book characters than we’ve seen on the show.”

Eugene is a brilliant man, who disguises this fact by altering his appearance in order to protect himself. Gimple laughed as he talked about the character.

“Josh looks breathtaking in a mullet; he was born to wear one,” Gimple said with a laugh. “I can proudly announce we will see a mullet!”

The prison it seems will be the central location for the series, but with the addition of the new characters it appears different locations can be explored. Gimple continued.

“We’re going to get to those characters in a bit, but before that, we’re going to be exploring a lot of different locations. We’re at the prison the first two episodes. We start looking at other places in episode three on, but that isn’t even tied with them yet.”

Abraham, meanwhile, is a married father of two who following the outbreak returned from a hunt for supplies to find his wife and young daughter had both been raped and his young son force to watch. He ultimately kills the culprits and loses his family, who flee him in fear and are latter found, turned. He eventually becomes Rick’s right-hand man after his group loses a key member in battle.

“The Walking Dead” airs on Sunday at 9 p.m. on AMC.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter