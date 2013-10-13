New York Comic-Con hosted the Lucasfilm panel on Saturday. During the discussion, it was announced that a new villain would be part of the “Star Wars Rebels” animated television series. The name or title of the villain will be “The Inquisitor.” He is hired by Darth Vader to hunt down the remaining Jedi Knights.

“Star Wars Rebels” takes place between “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” and “Star Wars: A New Hope,” which will encompass about twenty years. During this time, the Empire establishes a strong foothold in the galaxy, the rebellion begins to take shape, and Princess Leia Organa and Luke Skywalker grow up on their respective planets of Alderaan and Tatooine.

Less than a week ago, Disney XD debuted a 16-second trailer for “Star Wars Rebels.”

This series looks miles better than the cancelled “Star Wars: Clone Wars” series.

