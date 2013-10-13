658 SHARES Share Tweet

Actor Michael B. Jordan has been quite the buzz around Hollywood lately. Ever since he appeared in Fruitvale Station, which he earned rave reviews for, the 26 year old actor has been rumored for roles for big films such as Star Wars: Episode VII (which he has confirmed he has tried out for a role), Independence Day 2, the Fantastic 4 reboot & the Rocky Spin-off Creed.

In an interview with The Huffington Post, Jordan talks about some of the rumors. The one that he said is “definitely going on” is the Rocky spin-off entitled Creed, in which Jordan will play the role of Apollo Creed’s grandson. Sylvester Stallone will reprise his famous role but this time he will be trying the young Creed. The film will reunite him with Fruitvale Station director Ryan Coogler. This may not be the only film that Jordan will get reunited with one of his former directors.

There has been rumors circulating that Michael B. Jordan is also top runner for the role of the Human Torch in the upcoming Fantastic 4 reboot. If this were true, then Jordan would also be reunited with Josh Trank (Chronicles). Jordan said little on this project. “Definitely interested in the project. Josh Trank is a buddy of mine.” This specific role has me puzzled. Not only does he not resemble the Human Torch in any way, this would also mean that the Invisible Woman would also have to be African-American too wouldn’t it? Unless they go with some kind of adoption story. This would make it seem like it would hardly be a “Fantastic 4” if they have to change a lot of the back story for the characters. This also makes me less excited for the reboot.

Also in another interview, Michael B. Jordan had this to say about the Star Wars rumors, “I mean, everybody’s going in on this project. They’re trying to figure out what they want,” he said. “That’s another incredible franchise. It’s pretty crazy! … We’ll see how it happens. I don’t know how I can do everything.”

So it looks like Michael B. Jordan will be very busy & possibly the next big thing in Hollywood. I’m pretty excited for Creed & Star Wars (of course) & not so much for Fantastic 4. Just like Jordan said, “we’ll see how it happens.”