Comedic actors Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly are teaming up once more for Sony’s comedy “Devil’s Night.” Ferrell and Reilly exhibited such great on-screen chemistry in their 2008 hit film “Step Brothers” that going back to make another film together was a no-brainer.

Devil’s Night, or Hell Night, is a name associated with October 30th, the night before Halloween. It is related to the “Mischief night” practiced in other parts of the United States and the world, but is chiefly associated with the serious vandalism and arson seen in Detroit, Michigan from the 1970s to the 1990s.

Here is the storyline for the comedy.

“Devil’s Night” is set on October 30, when the real mischief and debauchery goes down. The unofficial holiday made Leonard and Gabe best friends as children, though it would eventually be responsible for tearing them apart. 15 years later, with Devil’s Night growing out of control, they must put their differences aside and reunite to save their neighborhood from utter destruction.

“Devil’s Night” is currently in development. The film will star Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly. Andrew Mogel and Jarrad Paul are currently writing the script. Ferrell and filmmaker Adam McKay’s Gary Sanchez Productions will produce the feature for Sony. Gary Sanchez’s next release will be the Will Ferrell vehicle “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues,” which arrives this December. Reilly is rumored to appear in this highly-anticipated sequel.

“Boats ‘N Hoes!”

Source: The Wrap, wikipedia, IMDb