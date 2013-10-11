Frustrated players check your bank accounts next week.

Rockstar announced their public apology to GTA online players in the form of GTA Online $ for all the issues surrounding the multiplayer game since it’s launch on October 1st. The cash will be given to anyone who’s played Grand Theft Auto Online during the month of October, and will be delivered in two deposits of $250,000 each in order to avoid wrecking the in game economy.

The announcement reads, “For players who experienced cloud server errors, connection issues, and lost game progress and characters in these first days of GTA Online, we hope this GTA$ helps to facilitate a fresh start or makes your continued life in Los Santos and Blaine County extra sweet.”

Next week players will be required to download a new patch that should resolve the disappearing car issue to be resolved. This will also let players check their in game bank account to see their first deposit of $250,000 with the other half to be deposited later on.

Additionally, Rockstar has also confirmed players who saw their character deleted from their online play will not be able to get it recovered to them.