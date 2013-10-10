As some of you know, Kevin Smith’s next movie is not Clerks 3 (which is in the works) but a horror film called Tusk. Tusk is based off of a newpaper ad (which he also talks about in episode 259 of Smodcast) that Smith read one day which was about a guy looking for a roommate that would not pay rent…but there’s a catch, the roommate would have to be willing to wear a “realistic walrus costume” for at least a few hours a day. Pretty creepy right? Well it gets creepier. The reason the man made that strange request was because he claimed that he was lost for 6 months at sea with only a walrus to keep him company. The man said that he never had “such a fulfilling relationship with anyone, human or otherwise.” Kind of makes you wonder of what exactly he meant by that. (Gross…)

Where Smith adds on to the story is that a podcaster, played by Justin Long, secures an interview with a looney old seafarer played by Michael Parks. The old looney guy turns out to be a psycho killer with ambitions of dressing the podcaster up in a walrus costume.

Initially Smith wanted Quentin Tarantino to play the “Mad Mountie of Montreal” detective, Guy Lapointe, investigating the case. Smith tells The Hollywood Reporter, “QT said he dug the script & couldn’t wait to watch Parks let loose his internal Kraken, but he had no interest in acting at the moment.”

Smith’s intention is to get Tusk to debut at the Sundance Film Festival in January which is also the 20th anniversary for Clerks, so they will have to really step up production for this film.

I’m a huge Kevin Smith fan & I know he had a couple of not so great movies but I loved most of them. After watching Red State, I couldn’t believe it was a Kevin Smith film just because he usually does comedic films. But that film was genius & makes me excited for Tusk.