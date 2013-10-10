Just in time for Batman turning 75.

Over on USA Today DC comics made the announcement of a new weekly Batman series called BATMAN ETERNAL. Launching next spring, BATMAN ETERNAL is an all-new weekly series that comes to you from “showrunner” and BATMAN writer, Scott Snyder, along with writers James Tynion IV, John Layman, Ray Fawkes, and Tim Seeley, and artist Jason Fabok. This book looks to set a major stage for the character going into 2015.

Coverage also included the announcement that next year’s DETECTIVE COMICS #27 will be a mega-sized anniversary spectacular! Spanning 104 pages, DETECTIVE COMICS #27 serves as an homage to the original DETECTIVE COMICS #27, which marked Batman’s comic debut in 1939, and features an all-star roster of Batman creators past and present!

In stores January 8, DETECTIVE COMICS #27 includes a modern-day retelling of the Dark Knight’s origin by the incredible team of writer Brad Meltzer and artist Bryan Hitch! Plus, all-new stories by Scott Snyder and Sean Murphy, Peter J. Tomasi and Guillem March, Paul Dini and Dustin Nguyen, Gregg Hurwitz and Neal Adams, new art by legendary Batman writer/artist Frank Miller, and more! This issue – which will include variant covers by Neal Adams, Jim Lee, Greg Capullo, Chris Burnham, Kelley Jones, Patrick Gleason and Mike Allred – also includes John Layman and Jason Fabok’s final storyline, “Gothtopia,” before the new creative team of Francis Manapul and Brian Buccellato take over writing duties for the series in the spring.

An image Manapul drew for auction at last years San Diego Comic Con was shown to the press as an indicator of what the artist was capable of. Fans will hopefully get a first tease of what’s to come during New York Comic Con this weekend, but we can tell you for certain the team of Manapul and Buccellato will use a style of storytelling that best suits Gotham by bringing back the “Detective” to Detective Comics.