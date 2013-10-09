500 SHARES Share Tweet

Yet another rumor from the Star Wars galaxy…according to MovieWeb, some of their “various insider sources” are claiming that the New York Comic Con will be the event that will be the platform for a major casting announcement & also possibly a teaser trailer specifically featuring Luke Skywalker will be debuted for Episode VII.

This info is coming from a guy that nobody has ever heard of, Ali Arikan, which is supposedly a chief film critic of Dipnot TV. But he tweets in another language that some people are translating into English. Here’s his tweet…

“Ben çocukken herkesin arasında burun silmek çok ayıptı. Hatta tuvalette bile başkası varsa yapmaya utanırdık. (Hoşgeldin Orhan Pamuk)”

Now here’s what some people say that it translates to…

“So here’s what I’m hearing about Star Wars Episode VII. Casting and title announcements are imminent, possibly today or tomorrow. But that’s not all. I’ve heard word that there’ll be an announcement trailer/teaser featuring Luke.”

(Obviously we aren’t ones that made this translation since none of us know how to translate that language.)

Ali Arikan claims that this news comes from the same source that revealed Benedict Cumberbatch is set to be Sith Lord & that Saorise Ronan was testing out for a role of a villain. The source was also the first to claim that Ewan McGregor would return to play Obi-Wan as a Force ghost. None of these claims have been said to be true yet. Although it has been said that Saorise Ronan did claim that she tried out for a role for the upcoming Star Wars film.

I’m not sure that it would make much sense that a Star Wars trailer would debut at NYCC instead of SDCC or D23 which both would be a more sensible place to debut anything Star Wars since SDCC is a bigger platform & D23 is a direct link to Star Wars. Also there is still 2 years until the movie comes out. We will see if this is true when NYCC rolls around later this week & we will make sure to let you guys know.

