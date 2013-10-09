With the script for the rebooted “Fantastic Four” movie being polished by writer Simon Kinberg (“X-Men: Days of Future Past,”) 20th Century Fox is screen testing actors for the roles of Reed Richards (a.k.a. Mr. Fantastic) and Sue Storm (a.k.a. the Invisible Girl.) So who are the lucky finalists?

Actors Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones,”) Jack O’Connell (“300: Rise of an Empire”) and Miles Teller (“Project X”) are testing for the Reed Richards role, while Saoirse Ronan (“The Lovely Bones”) and Kate Mara (“House of Cards”) will try out for the part of Sue Storm. Only one actor, Michael B. Jordan (“Fruitvale Station,”) has been in the running for the role of Johnny Storm (a.k.a. the Human Torch,) but nothing has been etched in stone. No names have been bandied about for the role of Ben Grimm (a.k.a. The Thing) or the yet to be identified villain. Fox is hoping to reinvigorate the series, much like the X-Men, by building films around a younger cast of actors.

What actors would you like to see portraying the Fantastic Four in the reboot?

“The Fantastic Four” is slated for a March 6, 2015 release. Plans are to begin filming sometime in the first quarter of 2014. No actors have been cast at this time. Ashley Miller and Jeremy Slater wrote the screenplay based on the story written by Jeremy Slater, Zack Stentz, and Josh Trank from characters created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee. Screenwriters Simon Kinberg and T.S. Nowlin were hired to revise the script. Gregory Goodman and Matthew Vaughn are producing. Josh Trank (“Chronicle”) directs.

Sources: Variety, IMDb