Before we get more zombies, comes The Wolf.

The first episode of Telltale’s next episodic game, The Wolf Among Us, will come to Xbox 360 and PC/Mac worldwide this Friday, October 11th. Though PlayStation release dates were not announced, we expect there to be a PSN release a few days after, perhaps even the following week.

On Xbox, players will be able to buy the first episode, titled Faith, for $4.99. They’ll also have the option to buy a season pass that will grant access to episodes 2-5 for an additional $14.99. Making it the same price point as their hit Walking Dead game.

Through Steam, the season pass can be purchased for $25 but is currently 10% off for anyone who preorders the game. You can find more information on that here.

The Wolf Among Us is Telltale’s adaptation of the immensely popular Fabels comic books published by DC/Vertigo and is already getting a tremendous buzz from critics who have previewed the game. Find more about the game at Telltale’s official site.