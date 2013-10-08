The third episode of ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs today and the network has released two new clips to enjoy.

MARVEL’S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. – “The Asset” – When the brilliant scientist Dr. Franklin Hall is kidnapped, Agent Coulson and his S.H.I.E.L.D. agents must race against the clock to locate him. Skye is their only way in — pushing the team to their limits when the entire plan turns upside-down, on “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8 (8:00-9:01 p.m., ET) on the ABC Television Network.