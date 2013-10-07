As all of you know, there has been so many rumors & speculations & not so many announcements regarding the next Star Wars film. In an interview with FLICKS & THE CITY.COM, Jett Lucas (son of George Lucas) talks about what he thinks about some of the rumors about the upcoming film & also says that George Lucas is “constantly, talking with J.J.” about the film. Jett even says that his father was starting to write the next Star Wars film just before he sold Lucasfilm to Disney. Check out the Interview below.

So how do you guys & gals feel about George Lucas still trying to be somewhat involved with the upcoming Star Wars film?