With a slew of toys, four animated television series, comic books and a live action feature film, Mattel’s “Masters of the Universe” has endeared itself to many a fan. Now, writer Terry Rossio (co-writer of “The Lone Ranger”) has been hired by Columbia Pictures to help bring a second live action film to the big screen. A feat which has been painfully slow and many years in the making. Director John M. Chu (“G.I. Joe: Retaliation”) was to helm the project, but has quietly left perhaps due to other film commitments.

Here is a brief refresher course in ‘Masters of the Universe History 101.’

Masters of the Universe was centered on a blond warrior named Prince Adam who, when uttering the magic words, “By the power of Grayskull — I have the power,” turned into the heroic He-Man. He and his allies — Battle Cat, Man-at-Arms, Teela and Orko — defended their planet Eternia from the evil forces of Skeletor and his minions, who tried week after week to conquer the fortress Castle Grayskull, which imbued He-Man with his powers. A large portion of the 1987 live action film starring Dolph Lundgren (He-Man) and Frank Langella (Skeletor) took place on Earth. The new film will keep the characters on Eternia.

“Masters of the Universe” is in development. No actors have been cast at this time. Production company Escape Artists’ Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce the film. The project is being handled by Hannah Minghella and DeVon Franklin at Columbia. Mattel is a partner on the feature with Julia Pistor and David Voss executive producing on behalf of the toy manufacturer. Terry Rossio will write the screenplay. Previous drafts were written by Michael Finch and Alex Litvak, as well as Richard Wenk. The director’s chair is currently vacant.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter