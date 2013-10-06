Harvey Weinstein has come out and said that it looks there will be a “Scream 5” and he wants it to be the last of the Scream movies. He also hinted that he was disappointment that everyone survived in “Scream 4”, so looks like we could see a lot of the main characters killed off in the final installment.

Scream won’t be dead though. MTV has picked up the rights for a Scream television series, in which Wes Craven will direct the pilot. As of right now, the Scream series will air on MTV next summer.

– Russ Troutt