Finishing up the list of Godzilla’s top five monster opponents, we continue with number three.

3.) Gigan – Gigan is not only a monster from outer space but he is a cyborg as well. He is considered to be the most brutal and violent of Godzilla’s opponents who is infamous for being the first Kaiju to visibly draw blood from the big green guy. Imagine a creature with multi-weapon capabilities much like a monstrous Swiss Army knife. The creature sported a red energy eye beam, a buzz saw in the front of its body, two hooked blades in place of hands or claws with grappling hooks under each and the ability to fly (atmospherically and through space) and do aerial slams against an opponent at speeds of up to Mach 3. Gigan usually pairs up with another monster to do battle such as Ghidorah or Megalon, but has a streak of cowardice in him, which causes him to flee at a crucial turning point in battle leaving his partner to hang out to dry.

The last appearance of Gigan was in “Godzilla: Final Wars.” After having his head blown off by Godzilla, Gigan was revived and upgraded with chainsaws instead of hooks. In addition, he could fire two razor disks located above his buzz saw and he sported a jetpack which replaced his antigravity flight ability. Gigan was finally destroyed in “Godzilla: Final Wars” when his razor disks malfunctioned (with a little help from Mothra) and he was decapitated for the second time. A flaming and fatally wounded Mothra ultimately finishes off Gigan by falling onto him in a self-styled kamikaze attack. Gigan may not sound tough, but he has the ability to cause great damage with a variety of weapons. Although seemingly destroyed in his last encounter, Gigan will no doubt return in the future with some new design and weaponry to use against Earth’s monsters and humans.

2.) King Ghidorah – Appearing in over ten Godzilla related films, the origin story for King Ghidorah is a bit confusing depending on what side of the Pacific you’re on. In Japan, Ghidorah devastated the planet Venus before coming to Earth. In the U.S., King Ghidrah destroyed the civilization on Mars before traveling to Earth inside a magnetic meteorite. In any case, this first monster from outer space was prepared to destroy all life on Earth. Enter the monsters Rodan, Mothra and Godzilla, together they tackled the monster and drove it from our planet in 1964’s “Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster.”

The following year King Ghidorah made a second appearance in “Invasion of the Astro-Monster” a.k.a “Monster Zero.” Ghidorah was defeated at the claws of Godzilla and Rodan in addition to Earth’s military. He was again driven off once more until his return in 1968’s “Destroy All Monsters,” in which he battled most of the denizens of Monster Island. Members of the opposing force included: Godzilla, Rodan, Mothra, Anguirus, Minilla, Gorosaurus, Kumonga, Baragon, Manda and Varan. Ghidorah was apparently killed and buried when the ground beneath his body collapsed. The creature survived and returned to team up with Gigan, who proved to be unreliable, in “Godzilla vs. Gigan.” The two were sent packing back into space by the combined efforts of Godzilla and Anguirus.

Years later Ghidorah returned with a new origin story in 1991’s “Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah.” The monster and Godzilla finally fought a one-on-one battle with Godzilla blowing Ghidorah’s middle head off, while sending him crashing into the ocean in the first round. In the future, Ghidorah’s still living body is recovered and given a mechanized middle head, metal wings and an armored body with grappling hooks by the Futurians. He is then returned to the past to fight Godzilla once more as a good guy. Ghidorah, now called Mecha-King Ghidorah, drives Godzilla back into the sea to save Japan (at least for awhile.)

In 2001, Ghidorah, Mothra and Baragon are given new origins as guardian spirits and save Japan by defeating Godzilla in “Giant Monsters All-Out Attack.” King Ghidorah returns to his evil roots in the 2004 kick-ass monster melee film “Godzilla: Final Wars.” In disguise, Ghidorah makes his appearance as “Monster X.” He then morphs into his more identifiable self and is soundly defeated by Godzilla, who has been tearing through almost every known Kaiju in the Toho archives.

So, why does King Ghidorah deserve all of these accolades and such a high ranking when he is beaten in almost every film?

The primary reason is, he’s a survivor. The creature has no fear and is tough as nails. Equipped with three heads, each capable of firing lightning bolts, Ghidorah will not back down from a challenge. His heads can be used as fists or battering rams, he has the ability to fly in atmosphere and travel in space and his twin tails and feet can be used to smash and destroy objects. He has incredible regenerative powers that are slow when major damage occurs like losing a head. Also, one-on-one, he is no pushover and not an easy monster to defeat. There is a reason why multiple monsters are called into fight when Ghidorah is on the battlefield.

1.) Destroyah – In 1954 the first Godzilla, which was sleeping at the bottom of Tokyo Bay, was killed with a device called an Oxygen Destroyer created by Dr. Serizawa. The Oxygen Destroyer dissolved oxygen in water, which instantly reduced all organic life within range to their skeletal frame. Dr. Serizawa and the secret of the Oxygen Destroyer died at the bottom of Tokyo Bay with Godzilla. However, there was an unforeseen side effect from the incident. The Oxygen Destroyer awakened and mutated Precambrian life forms that were living in Tokyo Bay. Over forty years after the destruction of the first Godzilla, a Kaiju emerged that had the same composite abilities as the “Smog Monster” Hedorah in “Godzilla vs. Destroyah.” Made up of trillions of microscopic crablike creatures, they could combine together to form human-sized crustacean monsters. Those creatures merged again into a larger aggregate form, and then finally into a gigantic two-legged Kaiju with bat-like wings, which made Godzilla seem small in comparison.

Dubbed Destroyah, the creature is considered by fans to be Godzilla’s most formidable and powerful foe. Not only does the creature demonstrate sheer brute strength, but it is highly resistant to Godzilla’s atomic breath. The monster’s primary weapon is a micro-oxygen ray which could penetrate most metals and vaporize organic matter. Godzilla’s hide is resistant to Destroyah’s breath, but the monster (in its crab form) had the ability to use a pair of extending secondary jaws that injected micro-oxygen directly into an opponent’s bloodstream. The jaws did penetrate Godzilla’s skin delivering massive doses of micro-oxygen. Destroyah also used his tail to hook, fly and drag Godzilla while absorbing energy from him at the same time. Finally, the horn projecting from Destroyah’s forehead could unleash an energy blade which could slice through Godzilla’s flesh.

It took the combined might of a Godzilla in meltdown, the Super X-III’s ice laser and many ULT (Ultra Low Temperature maser cannons) to freeze Destroyah at a microscopic level before he fell to the ground and disintegrated. Ruthless and aggressive with its human targets, Destroyah could easily pummel Godzilla, which caused the big green guy to fight harder than he had ever fought before. If not for the unwitting military/Godzilla alliance, Destroyah would have easily defeated Godzilla and stood one step away from devastating the civilized world.

So, what do you think? Did the list live up to your expectations or did we miss the mark? Please let us know here at Nuke the Fridge.

Source: wikipedia.org

SHARE THIS Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Reddit

More

Print

Email



LinkedIn

Pinterest



Pocket

