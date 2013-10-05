Godzilla has been defined as a force of nature. A reminder to humans of their tampering with forces beyond their control. With the creation of Godzilla from the 1950’s H-bomb tests in the Pacific, the creature proved too powerful for the world’s military. Shortly after his premiere attack on Tokyo, various types of Kaiju began to appear. Here is a list of the top five toughest Kaiju that Godzilla has battled. (You are welcome to submit your own lists. This is just my observation and opinion.)

5.) Rodan – The giant flying Pterosaur was actually introduced by Toho in its stand alone film “Rodan” in 1956. There were two Rodans in the creature feature. One was killed in a volcanic eruption, while the other was trapped in layers of lava rock until he was awakened by the threat of the monster Ghidorah in 1964’s “Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster.” Starting off as an enemy of Godzilla, Rodan has the capability of air speeds of Mach 1.5-3.5. Devastating hurricane force winds generated by the monster destroyed countless structures and took many lives. Rodan can hold his own against Godzilla, while being resistant to Godzilla’s atomic breath. On the ground Rodan is at a slight disadvantage, but in the air he draws strength. His supersonic speed allows for aerial assaults with fast body strikes, wind blasts and his ability to grab enemies with his claws or peck with his beak. After the events of “Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster,” Rodan and Godzilla became allies.

4.) Hedorah (The Smog Monster) – Suspected of being the main villain in the upcoming “Godzilla” reboot, Hedorah made the first of its two appearances to date in “Godzilla vs. Hedorah” in 1971. Hedorah was created when a meteor crashed into a polluted area of the Pacific Ocean near Japan. The monster has the ability to assume one of four different shapes. The first was a tadpole like creature with the ability to damage and sink ships. Millions of these tadpoles were merged to form the larger monster. Amassing more and more of these smaller tadpoles, the Kaiju was able to grow and assume a saucer shape and fly spreading a byproduct of highly corrosive sulfuric acid mist which could melt living beings to the bone. The third form was of a four-legged salamander creature, which would feed off of the smoke from factory smokestacks. The last was perhaps the most daunting. The creature could morph into a two legged monster with a large bulbous head and two bloodshot red eyes, which dwarfed even Godzilla. Hedorah’s abilities were challenging and nearly lethal to Godzilla. It could spurt globs of corrosive sludge which could burn Godzilla’s near impenetrable skin and fire bolts of energy from its eyes. Godzilla with the assistance of electrodes erected by humans was able to dry the creature out in a “heat zone” on Mount Fuji. A tough opponent, the creature nearly destroyed Godzilla with the contaminates it had absorbed from the carelessness of humans.

(Part two will feature the last three formidable creatures.)

Source: wikipedia.org