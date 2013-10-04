In the comics, Bolivar Trask (Dr. Trask) created Master Mold & the sentinels in order to fight the mutants because he saw the mutants as a threat to humanity. This made him a very hated enemy by the mutants. Playing Dr. Trask in the upcoming movie X-Men: Days of Future Past, is none other than Golden Globe winner, Peter Dinklage who is best known for his role as Tyrion Lannister on Game of Thrones.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he discusses his approach to the character.

“I didn’t want to play the villain…he’s a man of science. He’s a man of invention. He actually sees what he’s doing as a good thing — [his ambition is] definitely blind & he’s quite arrogant. He’s strove all his life for a certain respect and attention.”

Dinklage went on to say that he will be butting heads with a former president, “He’s up against Richard Nixon,” & that “He’s got some hurdles.”

X-Men: Days of Future Past stars Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, Nicholas Hoult, James McAvoy, Ellen Page, Anna Paquin, Peter Dinklage, Even Peters, Halle Berry, Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, Lucas Till, Shawn Ashmore, Daniel Cudmore, Booboo Stewart, Omar Sy, Bingbing Fan, Adan Canto, Josh Helman & will hit theaters May 23, 2014.