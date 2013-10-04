650 SHARES Share Tweet

Shout! Factory in collaboration with Hasbro Studios, is set to release Transformers Prime: Beast Hunters – Predacons Rising on Blu-ray and DVD!! We have this exciting trailer and clips for you to enjoy in anticipation of the release!!

Trailer

Clips

Predaking

Megatron

TRANSFORMERS PRIME BEAST HUNTERS – PREDACONS RISING

A Special Original CG Animated Action Adventure

Produced by Hasbro Studios

DELUXE BLU-RAY™+ DVD COMBO PACK and SPECIAL DVD

ARRIVE IN STORES EVERYWHERE

OWN IT ON OCTOBER 8, 2013 FROM SHOUT! FACTORY

This Fall, the eagerly anticipated conclusion of Hasbro Studios’ Emmy® Award-winning series will finally unleash in a special TRANSFORMERS PRIME original feature presentation for home entertainment. On October 8, 2013, Shout! Factory, in collaboration with Hasbro Studios, invite kids, families and loyal fans to further venture into the awe-inspiring world of TRANSFORMERS PRIME when TRANSFORMERS PRIME BEAST HUNTERS – PREDACONS RISING debuts as a special original feature on Blu-ray™+ DVD combo pack and on DVD.

Brimming with spectacular CG animation, a captivating storyline and unforgettable characters from the TRANSFORMERS PRIME lore, this 90-min epilogue to the final season delivers entertaining cinematic adventure the whole family will enjoy. Wrapping up the series that chronicled the epic battle between the DECEPTICONS and the AUTOBOTS, the Blu-ray+DVD combo pack and DVD edition contain insightful bonus content, taking viewers behind-the-scenes. Available in stores everywhere, TRANSFORMERS PRIME BEAST HUNTERS – PREDACONS RISING is an essential home entertainment collection for TRANSFORMERS fans of all ages. The deluxe Blu-ray+DVD combo pack is priced to own with a suggested retail price of $24.97; and $16.97 for the DVD.

TRANSFORMERS PRIME BEAST HUNTERS – PREDACONS RISING Synopsis:

A resurrected UNICRON has taken over the now-lifeless body of MEGATRON to seek vengeance on the AUTOBOTS and ultimately, the destruction of Cybertron. This formidable enemy forces an unlikely alliance between the AUTOBOTS, DECEPTICONS, PREDAKING and two new PREDACONS, who come together in an epic battle to help protect their newly restored planet.

Special note: Bonus content for TRANSFORMERS PRIME BEAST HUNTERS – PREDACONS RISING is in development. As excitement builds for this release, Shout! Factory and Hasbro Studios will announce additional news and activities for fans in the upcoming months

Peter Cullen, Frank Welker, Josh Keaton, Jeffrey Combs, Kevin Michael Richardson, Steve Blum, Will Friedle and Sumalee Montano lend their voices to this hit series produced by Hasbro Studios. Spearheading the creative efforts on TRANSFORMERS PRIME are executive producers Jeff Kline, Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci, Duane Capizzi and Stephen Davis. The TRANSFORMERS PRIME series is currently airing on the Hub TV Network in the U.S. and on Teletoon in Canada.

About Hasbro Studios

Hasbro Studios is the Los Angeles-based entertainment division of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS). The studio is responsible for entertainment brand-driven storytelling for the company across television, film, commercial productions and short-form. It develops, produces and distributes TV shows based on Hasbro’s world class brands, including TRANSFORMERS, MY LITTLE PONY, LITTLEST PET SHOP and FAMILY GAME NIGHT. Many of these shows air on Hub Network, a U.S. television network for kids and their families, that is a joint venture between Hasbro and Discovery Communications (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK). Hasbro Studios shows can also be seen on networks in more than 170 countries globally. Since its formation in 2009, the studio has received seven Daytime Emmy wins and 16 nominations. On the film side, the studio is developing and producing a number of features based on Hasbro’s brands, including TRANSFORMERS 4 (Paramount), STRETCH ARMSTRONG (Relativity Media) and CANDY LAND (Sony). The studio team also oversees the production of commercials that feature Hasbro’s brands as well production of short-form content that can be seen on all of the major digital and social media platforms globally.

About Shout! Factory

Shout! Factory, LLC is a diversified multi-platform entertainment company devoted to producing, uncovering, preserving and revitalizing the very best of pop culture. Founders Richard Foos, Bob Emmer and Garson Foos have spent their entire careers sharing their music, television and film favorites with discerning consumers the world over. Shout! Factory’s DVD and Blu-Ray™ offerings serve up feature films, classic and contemporary TV series, animation, live music and comedy specials in lavish packages crammed with extras. Shout’s audio division boasts GRAMMY®-nominated box sets, new releases from storied artists, lovingly assembled album reissues and indispensable “best of” compilations. In addition, Shout! Factory maintains a vast digital distribution network which delivers video and audio content to all the leading digital service providers in North America. Shout! Factory also owns and operates Timeless Media Group, Biograph Records, Majordomo Records, HighTone Records and Video Time Machine. These riches are the result of a creative acquisition mandate that has established the company as a hotbed of cultural preservation and commercial reinvention. Shout! Factory is based in Santa Monica, California. For more on Shout! Factory, visit shoutfactory.com

650 SHARES Share Tweet