“Eye-Spy” – Agent Coulson and the S.H.I.E.L.D. team try to track down a mysterious woman who has single-handedly committed numerous high-stakes heists. But when the woman’s identity is revealed, a troubling secret stands to ruin Coulson, on “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

Guest starring in this episode are: Pascale Armand as Akela Amador, Dominic Burgess as Englishman, Michael Klesic as Kropsky, Julia Emelin as inn keeper and Nick Gracer as armed guard. Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Episode 4 airs Tuesday, October 15 (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) on the ABC Television Network.

