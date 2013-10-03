650 SHARES Share Tweet

Charles Burns’ graphic novel “Black Hole” is showing signs of life once again with the return of director David Fincher (“The Social Network”) at the helm. The film will be under the guidance of actor/producer Brad Pitt’s Plan B company.

Here is the plot for the coming of age/horror film.

Set in the suburbs of Seattle during the mid-1970s, the comics follow a group of mostly middle class teenagers who, over the summer, contract a mysterious sexually transmitted disease known as “the Bug” or “the teen plague,” which causes them to develop bizarre unique physical mutations, turning them into social outcasts.

Years before, Fincher was attached to make the film, but the project fell apart when screenwriters Neil Gaiman and Roger Avary left the project.

No studio has staked out claims to the film. However, the adaptation was originally set up through MTV Films. At this time, it isn’t known if a new screenwriter has been hired for the project.

“Black Hole” is currently in development. David Fincher directs.

Sources: The Hollywood Reporter, movieweb