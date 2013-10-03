350 SHARES Share Tweet

On a press junket for the Tom Hanks’ produced film “Parkland,” actor Paul Giamatti was amazed at the level of interest in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” sequel. He seemed even more astonished to learn that SONY has already announced the release dates for “The Amazing Spider-Man 3” and “The Amazing Spider-Man 4.”

Signed for a multi-picture deal, Giamatti has heard about but can’t confirm the arrival of ‘The Sinister Six’ in either the third or fourth installments in the Spider-Man franchise. Asked if he was surprised by all of the on-set attention for “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” Giamatti had this to say.

“I was stunned at the level of interest. I have never had that type of paparazzi on anything I’ve been doing. I was very surprised.”

He was then asked about a possible showdown between Spider-Man and the all-powerful ‘Sinister Six’ and if the producers were guiding the series into that confrontation. Giamatti responded by saying:

“It seems like that kind of thing. They have not told me anything hard and fast about that.”

He was then asked if he had signed a multi-picture deal.

“I did. Unless they really decided not to use me, which they could, I suppose.”

Finally, Giamatti confirmed that he will return as the Rhino in at least one more film.

“Do they have [it scheduled] that far ahead? I had no idea… I’m only doing the next movie. I don’t know if I’m doing the one after that.”

Here is the storyline for the film.

Spider-Man squares off against the Rhino and the powerful Electro while struggling to keep his promise to leave Gwen Stacey out of his dangerous life.

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” will be released in 3D on May 2, 2014. The film stars Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Jaime Foxx, Paul Giamatti, Dane DeHaan, Jim Carrey (rumored,) Felicity Jones, Sally Field, Martin Sheen, Chris Zylka, Sarah Gadon, Denis Leary, Marton Csokas, Chris Cooper, Colm Feore, B.J. Novak, Stefanie Bari, Kari Coleman, Prashant Rai, Rob Tunstall, Jabari Gray, Tanner Flood, Stephen Sapienza, Jim Gunter, Frank Deal, Raymond Mamrak, Patricia Hodges, Michael Cole, Ruth Sundell, Philip Odango, Hunter Goligoski, Rob Scebelo, Salvatore L. Rossi, John Larkin, Danny Cashman and Stan Lee. Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci, and Jeff Pinkner wrote the screenplay from a previous draft by James Vanderbilt, which is based on characters created by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee. Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach are producing, while Marc Webb directs.

“The Amazing Spider-Man 3” will open in theaters on June 10, 2016.

“The Amazing Spider-Man 4” will open in theaters on May 4, 2018.

Sources: Collider, IMDb