20th Century Fox officially has the Josh Trank Fantastic 4 reboot scheduled for the release date of March 16, 2016. & now, The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that Fox has hired screenwriter Simon Kinberg, the same guy who wrote the script for X-Men: The Last Stand, wrote & produced X-Men: First Class & who is also credited for the upcoming X-men: Days of Future Past.

This is the second time this year that we’ve heard about a new writer being called in for the Fantastic 4 reboot. According to the trade’s sources, the new writer “may be overhauling the script substantially.” Back in February, it was reported that Dark Shadows’ Seth Grahame-Smith had been brought in to work on Jeremy Slater’s initial draft. The Hollywood Reporter said that Michael Green (Smallville, Heroes) and T.S. Nowlin (the upcoming Maze Runner adaptation) were also brought on at one point as well.

The constant need to bring in writer after writer to either add to the initial script or possibly just scrap the original script & start a whole new one is making it a bit tough for comic book fans to be excited about the upcoming reboot. Hopefully the reason why they keep making changes is because they really want this movie to reach it’s full potential. Hopefully…

Source: The Hollywood Reporter