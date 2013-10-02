THE WORLD’S MOST DEMONIC DOLL BEGINS A NEW REIGN OF TERROR IN THE LATEST, MOST FRIGHTENING CHAPTER OF THE CHILD’S PLAY SAGA

CURSE OF CHUCKY

AN ALL-NEW MOVIE FROM THE FILMMAKERS OF THE UNFORGETTABLE HORROR FRANCHISE ARRIVES JUST IN TIME FOR HALLOWEEN ON BLU-RAY™ COMBO PACK WITH DVD INCLUDING ULTRAVIOLET™ ON OCTOBER 8, 2013

Universal City, California, July 8, 2013 — Terror returns in a deceptively tiny package when Curse of Chucky, the newest installment of the chilling Child’s Play franchise, comes exclusively to Blu-Ray™ and DVD on October 8, 2013, from Universal 1440 Entertainment, a production entity of Universal Studios Home Entertainment. Also available on Digital on September 24, 2013, Curse of Chuckyreunites franchise creators Don Mancini and David Kirschner as Chucky returns to horrify viewers in an all-new, unrated chapter of the blood-soaked suspense saga that James Oster of Universal City, California, July 8, 2013 — Terror returns in a deceptively tiny package whenthe newest installment of the chillingfranchise, comes exclusively to Blu-Rayand DVD on October 8, 2013, from Universal 1440 Entertainment, a production entity of Universal Studios Home Entertainment. Also available on Digital on September 24, 2013,reunites franchise creators Don Mancini and David Kirschner as Chucky returns to horrify viewers in an all-new, unrated chapter of the blood-soaked suspense saga that James Oster of ArrowInTheHead.com gleefully calls “Delightfully deadly.”

“It has been a quarter of a century since fans were first petrified by Toyland’s most lethal serial killer in Child’s Play” said Glenn Ross, General Manager and Executive Vice President, Universal 1440 Entertainment. “Now, twenty-five years later, the deadly legacy continues as Chucky resumes his disturbing reign of terror, delivering more of the blood-curdling scares and bone-chilling twists that have cemented his place as one of the world’s most legendary horror film icons.”

Written and directed by Mancini, Curse of Chucky finds a family imperiled by the murderous doll that launched a generation’s nightmares – determined to finish a job that was started long ago. The film stars Fiona Dourif (The Master, “True Blood”), A Martinez (“Longmire,” “General Hospital”), Danielle Bisutti (Get Smart, “CSI: Miami”) and Brennan Elliott (“Flight 93,” Double Jeopardy), with Brad Dourif (The Lord of the Rings) once again providing the voice of Chucky, the homicidal plaything inhabited by the spirit of notorious serial killer Charles Lee Ray.

The Blu-Ray™ Combo Pack allows fans to view Curse of Chucky anytime, anywhere on the platform of their choice. It includes a Blu-Ray™ disc, a DVD, and Digital including UltraViolet™ for the ultimate, complete viewing experience. Additionally, Chucky: The Complete Collection Limited Edition is also available on Blu-ray™ and DVD on October 8, 2013 in the United States only. For the first time ever, Chucky fans can experience all six movies in one must-own set, including Child’s Play, Child’s Play 2, Child’s Play 3, Bride of Chucky, Seed of Chucky and Curse of Chucky.

Blu-Ray™ disc unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring perfect hi-def picture and hi-def sound.

DVD offers the flexibility and convenience of playing movies in more places, both at home and away.

UltraViolet™ is a revolutionary new way for fans to collect their movies and TV shows in the cloud. UltraViolet™ lets consumers instantly stream and download to tablets, is a revolutionary new way for fans to collect their movies and TV shows in the cloud.lets consumers instantly stream and download to tablets, smartphones, computers and TVs, including iPad®, iPhone®, Android™ and more.

Also includes Digital Copy.

Bonus Features Exclusive to the Blu-rayTM:

Living Doll: Bringing Chucky to Life: Featuring the award-winning work of animatronics company Alterian, this featurette shows the pain-staking detail involved with bringing Chucky to life and the army of people behind the process.

Voodoo Doll: The Chucky Legacy: More than six films and a quarter of a century, Chucky, the possessed Good Guys doll, has been the playmate we love to hate. This featurette looks at why we’re still frightened by the red haired terror and recalls some favorite moments from the previous films.

Storyboard Comparisons

Blu-rayTM and DVD Bonus Features:

Deleted Scenes

Gag Reel

Playing with Dolls: The Making of Curse of Chucky: From scripting, to casting to shooting, this featurette proves that playing with dolls is definitely not child’s play! Follow the cast and crew of Curse of Chucky as they bring the newest and scariest chapter in the series to the screen.

Feature Commentary with Director Don Mancini, Puppeteer Tony Gardner and Star Fiona Dourif

CURSE OF CHUCKY SYNOPSIS:

He’s back! From the filmmakers that brought you Chucky comes the terrifying return of the pint-sized doll possessed by the spirit of a notorious serial killer. When a mysterious package arrives at the house of Nica (Fiona Dourif, “True Blood”), she doesn’t give it much thought. However, after her mother’s mysterious death, Nica begins to suspect that the talking, red-haired doll her visiting niece has been playing with may be the key to the ensuing bloodshed and chaos. The return of America’s favorite toy, voiced again by Brad Dourif, is unrated and full of more blood-splattered thrills and chills.

CHUCKY: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION LIMITED EDITION SYNOPSIS:

Set a play date with Chucky as all six movies come together for the first time in the chilling Chucky Complete Collection Limited Edition. The killer doll torments his original victim, young Andy Barclay, in Child’s Play, Child’s Play 2 and Child’s Play 3. Then the ruthless redhead teams up with his dream doll, Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly), in Bride of Chucky and Seed of Chucky. Chucky is back again in Curse of Chucky to terrorize a family with whom he shares a mysterious connection. Oozing with hours of bonus materials, the Chucky Complete Collection Limited Edition is a thrilling, chilling, campy, must-own set. Wanna play?

CURSE OF CHUCKY FILMMAKERS :

Cast : Brad Dourif, Fiona Dourif, A Martinez, Danielle Bisutti, Brennan Elliott

Directed By : Don Mancini

Screenplay By : Don Mancini

Produced By : David Kirschner, Don Mancini

Director of Photography : Michael Marshall

Production Designer : Craig Sandells

Costume Designer : Patricia J. Henderson

CURSE OF CHUCKY TECHNICAL INFORMATION – BLU-RAY™ :

Street Date : October 8, 2013

Copyright : 2013 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Selection Number : 63123489/63123516 (CDN)

Running Time : 1 hour 35 minutes / 1 hour 37 minutes

Layers : BD-50

Aspect Ratio : Widescreen 1.78:1

Rating : R for bloody horror violence and for Language/Unrated

Technical Info : English DTS Master Audio 5.1, Spanish and French DTS Digital Surround 5.1

Subtitles : English SDH, French and Spanish

CURSE OF CHUCKY TECHNICAL INFORMATION – DVD:

Street Date : October 8, 2013

Copyright : 2013 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Selection Number : 63123488/63123515 (CDN)

Running Time : 1 hour 35 minutes / 1 hour 37 minutes

Layers : Dual Layers

Aspect Ratio : Anamorphic Widescreen 1.78:1

Rating : R for bloody horror violence and for Language/Unrated

Technical Info : English Dolby Digital 5.1, Spanish and French Dolby Digital 5.1