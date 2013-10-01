700 SHARES Share Tweet

We all loved Joss Whedon’s The Avengers movie. It showed all our favorite marvel heroes at their best & all on one screen. Which a lot of us hoped to see but never thought that we would actually get to see it happen. After we seen it, we all just wanted more. More Iron Man, more Thor, more Captain America, more Hulk, more Hawkeye & more Black Widow. All which have their own solo films, well except Hawkeye & Black Widow. A lot of people have been wondering if Marvel would eventually try to make a Hawkeye/Black Widow spin-off movie. Well that hasn’t been talked about yet with Marvel but Joss Whedon has promised that we will see more of Widow & Hawkeye in The Avengers: Age of Ultron.

In an interview with Nerd HQ, Joss Whedon talked about how Black Widow will be a huge part to the upcoming film.

“Natasha is a huge part of the sequel because you do want to concentrate on the people who don’t have their own franchises. Although she in ‘Cap 2,’ [and] she’s great. She was the most fun for me because she’s not a hero, you know, and it’s something that I read—and I feel bad that I can’t remember who wrote the book—but it’s in one of the books explaining, ‘These guys are heroes, you are a spy. It’s a different thing—it’s a different skill set—and you don’t have their moral high ground or any of that good stuff.’ And that just makes her so interesting to me. So yeah, the stuff I’ve got going on with her in the second one is killer.”

In a different interview with ScreenRant, Whedon discusses his plans for Hawkeye,

“It’s very much a global Avengers film. A lot of the movie has to do with their place not just in America, but the world. Part of the fun for me, definitely this time around, is writing Hawkeye. He did get possessed pretty early by a bad guy and had to walk around all scowly for most of the movie so now it’s nice to actually have the character there and see him interact with the other guys.”

This should come as a relief to Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), as he has gone public with his frustrations to his role in the first film. Renner was originally considered for the lead in Captain America: The First Avenger, but when Chris Evans was cast, Renner landed the role of the sharp shooting Hawkeye. Renner went on to say that 90% of the time, he was not the character that he had signed on to play. At one point, there were even rumors that Hawkeye would be re-cast for the Avengers sequel, due to Renner possibly dropping out of the film but that doesn’t look to be the case anymore.

The Avengers: Age of Ultron will be jam packed with comic book characters as all the Avengers from the first film have returned & the sequel has also added Scarlet Witch, Quick Silver & of course, the main villain, Ultron. It will be interesting to see how all these character’s stories will develop with having to share screen time. The Avengers: Age of Ultron will hit theaters on May 1st, 2015.

