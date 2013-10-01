400 SHARES Share Tweet

Here is the storyline for the fantasy/adventure feature.

After successfully crossing over (and under) the Misty Mountains, Thorin and Company must seek aid from a powerful stranger before taking on the dangers of Mirkwood Forest–without their Wizard. If they reach the human settlement of Lake-town it will be time for the hobbit Bilbo Baggins to fulfill his contract with the dwarves. The party must complete the journey to Lonely Mountain and burglar Baggins must seek out the Secret Door that will give them access to the hoard of the dragon Smaug. And, where has Gandalf gone off to? And what is his secret business to the south?

“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” comes to theaters on December 13th in IMAX, 3D and 2D formats. The film stars Martin Freeman, Richard Armitage, Ian McKellen, Orlando Bloom, Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Evangeline Lilly, Luke Evans, Hugo Weaving, Manu Bennett, Lee Pace, Aidan Turner, Christopher Lee, Andy Serkis, Billy Connolly, Stephen Fry, Graham McTavish, Ian Holm, Dean O’Gorman, James Nesbitt, Mikael Persbrandt, Conan Stevens, Sylvester McCoy, Ken Stott, Peter Hambleton, Jed Brophy, Adam Brown, William Kircher, Stephen Hunter, John Bell, Craig Hall, Mark Hadlow, Terry Notary, Jeffrey Thomas, John Callen, Michael Mizrahi, Robin Kerr, Ryan Gage and Ray Henwood. Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, Peter Jackson and Guillermo del Toro wrote the screenplay based on the novel “The Hobbit” by J.R.R. Tolkien. Peter Jackson directs.

