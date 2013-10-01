“Many wars and feuds did Conan fight. Honor and fear were heaped upon his name and, in time, he became a king by his own hand… And this story shall also be told.“

Universal Pictures has taken the initiative to bring “The Legend of Conan” to the big screen. The studio has hired Andrea Berloff to write the script. She is best known for writing the screenplay for “World Trade Center” and “Straight Outta Compton.” Berloff is currently working on the retelling of the Legend of King Arthur for Disney.

Last October, Universal and Arnold Schwarzenegger expressed interest fueled by filmmaker Chris Morgan’s passion to bring the raw and violent version of the barbarian king back into theaters. The last audiences saw of Schwarzenegger’s Conan, he was sitting on the throne of Aquilonia wearing a crown upon a troubled brow. The new film will focus on Conan’s later years and his efforts to hold onto his seat of power, while destroying anyone who gets in his way.

“Conan the Barbarian” producer Fredrik Malmberg will produce for Paradox Entertainment, which owns the rights to the original Robert E. Howard novels, along with Chris Morgan and Emile Gladstone. Morgan had this to say about hiring Andrea Berloff to write the screenplay.

“an amazing writer who can juggle masculine grittiness with extreme emotional depth. Her take on Conan is powerful and genuine and would make Robert E. Howard proud.”

No release date has been locked in, but the film is expected to arrive in theaters sometime in the latter half of 2014.

Sources: deadline, IMDb