Valiant have a treat for you in time for Halloween.

“Valiant is proud to present an advance preview of Shadowman #11 from Harvey Award nominated writer Jim Zub (Skullkickers) and fan favorite artist Miguel Sepulveda (Red Lanterns)! On October 2nd, evil has its day when Jack Boniface tackles his very first Halloween in the Valiant Universe!

It’s All Hallow’s Eve in News Orleans – and Shadowman’s about to find himself alone on the job, standing guard on the most dangerous night of the year. Still reeling from the fallout of his cataclysmic battle with Master Darque, can Jack go it alone and protect his city from the legion of evils that haunt the Halloween night?

By popular demand, it’s a special October tale for Valiant’s nocturnal guardian – and a standalone story that’s perfect for new readers! And look for the special Shadowman #11 Halloween Mask Variant – featuring a fully detachable Shadowman mask designed by award-winning artist Rian Hughes!”

Shadowman #11 is on sale tomorrow!

Written by JIM ZUB

Art by MIGUEL SEPULVEDA

Cover by MARCUS TO (AUG131479)

Halloween Mask Cover by RIAN HUGHES (AUG131480)

Valiant Level Two 8-Bit Variant by DONOVAN SANTIAGO (AUG131481)

$3.99/T+/32 pgs.

ON SALE 10/2/13