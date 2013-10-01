With next year’s Maleficent, staring Angelina Jolie is set for release, some have been wondering if that could be the start for more Disney villains to get their own solo movie. Well the answer is…yes! The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Disney is working on another live-action villain based movie & it’s called Cruella. After the 101 Dalmatians villainess, Cruella de Vil.

Aline Brosh McKenna, who wrote the upcoming adaptation of Cinderella, has also been called on to write the script for Cruella. No plot has been announced yet as the film is still in it’s early stages.