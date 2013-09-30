350 SHARES Share Tweet

Microsoft’s free offerings for their subscribers in October.

Starting tomorrow Xbox Live Gold Members can download Might& Magic Clash of Heroes as part of the company’s Games With Gold program. Five young Heroes leading their armies to save the world of Might & Magic. A unique mix of RPG and puzzle battle mechanics, experience brand new online and local battle modes for up to 4 players, all this in addition to a 20 hour campaign in the rich Might & Magic universe.

Regularly priced at $14.99 Might & Magic will be the first offering of October.

Later, on the 16th of the month Xbox live Gold Members will be able to download Bungie’s conclusion to the Master Chief trilogy, Halo 3. There’s no word yet on if the map packs will also be given away to gold members, but the game alone is worth downloading for anyone who might have missed it.

As with all of Games With Gold, once the new game arrives the old ones will no longer be available, add those downloads to your que now.

