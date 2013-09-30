450 SHARES Share Tweet

We’ve been waiting & waiting for a Wonder Woman movie for years. All we keep getting from DC is that they would love to do one but that it would be difficult to do. Then when we are about to see a Wonder Woman TV series, it gets shot down before it even gets a chance to air. Well take a look at this short film made by RAINFALL FILMS…

After watching this, I was really impressed that they pulled off Wonder Woman pretty damn well considering that it’s just a low budget short film & not made by a huge company. If these guys can pull it off, so can Warner Bros. & Dc. So DC, where is our Wonder Woman movie?!

source: Rainfall Films