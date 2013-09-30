350 SHARES Share Tweet

The trailer for Lionsgate’s “I, Frankenstein” is scheduled to debut this Friday. With the many different interpretations of Mary Shelley’s gothic novel into film, “I, Frankenstein” may finally find a fresh approach for the Frankenstein Monster. His name is Adam, and he has a lot of time and experience on his side. Unfortunately, he is caught in the middle of a battle between two immortal clans and he alone holds the key to decide humanity’s fate. What to do? Check out the tweet and the image, which is loaded with demons!

I FrankensteinVerified account‏@IFrankenstein 6h

The ultimate war over the fate of humanity is coming. @Machinima_com has the exclusive #IFrankenstein trailer Friday: http://lions.gt/Hx7HKX

“I, Frankenstein” will open in theaters on January 24, 2014. The film stars Aaron Eckhart, Bill Nighy, Miranda Otto, Yvonne Strahovski, Jai Courtney, Caitlin Stasey, Kevin Grevioux, Aden Young, Deniz Akdeniz, Chris Pang, Virginie Le Brun, Socratis Otto, Goran D. Kleut, Samantha Reed, Diezel Ramos, Steve Mouzakis, Mahesh Jadu, Paul Allica, Minel Louis, Luke Wright, Tirhas Beyene, Michael Pearce and Sherrydayne Taela. Stuart Beattie wrote the screenplay based on the comics by Kevin Grevioux and the characters created by Mary Shelley. Stuart Beattie directs.

Sources: Lionsgate, IMDb