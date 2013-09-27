Just over a month after the mostly unpopular announcement of Ben Affleck as the new Batman was made, Empire Magazine has asked former Batman & co-producer of Argo, George Clooney, what he thought of the whole “Batffleck” thing & if he could give any advice to Affleck.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I am the least qualified person to comment on anyone playing the role of Batman since I so terribly destroyed the part. I tend to look at it like this – let’s just see what the movie is before everyone starts beating him up. He is a smart man, he knows what he is doing.“

We can all agree along with Clooney with how awful of a job he did with Batman in Batman & Robin. I also agree with the last part of his quote where he says, “let’s just see what the movie is before everyone starts beating it up.” I’m not a part of the whole “Ben Affleck was a terrible choice” party, nor am I a fan of the decision but I’m on the fence with it as well as the movie. I would like to see Ben Affleck prove all the nay sayers wrong & I hope it’s a great film. I would hate to see such a big film go to waste that could not only change the movie industry, but the superhero industry as well. So let’s just cross our fingers.

source: Empire