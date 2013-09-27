504 SHARES Share Tweet

Currently filming in Atlanta, the long awaited sequel “Dumb and Dumber To” is pulling in some huge talent. Academy Award winning actress Jennifer Lawrence (“Silver Linings Playbook,”) is making a “secret” cameo appearance in the film. She will portray the younger version of Kathleen Turner’s character Fraida Feltcher. By happenstance, Lawrence is in “The Big Peach” to film “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1.”

Here is the basic storyline for the film.

Lloyd Christmas (Jim Carrey) and Harry Dunne (Jeff Daniels,) hit the road once again in search of an illegitimate child that one of them may have fathered in the hope of gaining a new kidney.

“Dumb and Dumber To” is currently in production and is expected to be released sometime in 2014 through Universal Pictures. The film stars Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels, Laurie Holden, Kathleen Turner, Jennifer Lawrence, Rachel Melvin, Cam Neely, Erin Allin O’Reilly, Brady Bluhm, Steve Tom and Rob Riggle. Sean Anders, John Morris, Mike Cerrone and Bennett Yellin wrote the script, while Peter Farrelly and Bobby Farrelly direct.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter, IMDb