On October 1st, AMC will be launching the 3rd season of it’s award-winning “The Walking Dead” webisode series. It will be a three part installment. The newest series “The Oath” is executively produced & created by Greg Nicotero, who is also executive producer, director and special effects makeup designer of “The Walking Dead.”

The 3 webisodes (running 7-10 minutes each), will tell the story of two survivors of the zombie attack, Paul (Wyatt Russell) & Karina (Ashley Bell) as they search the countryside frantically looking for help, as one of them is bleeding out. Finally the two come across a hospital that has not yet been overrun by zombies & meet a Doctor that could possibly help them (Ellen Greene).

Nicotero talks about the series & says “There’s walkers, gore and new threats lurking around every turn — all the elements that fans ‘The Walking Dead’ will love!” He also goes on to say that “The webisodes give us a unique opportunity to see other parts of the ravaged world of ‘The Walking Dead’ while weaving in & out of our show. The crossover between ‘The Oath’ & ‘The Walking Dead’ ties in one of the most iconic images from the series, & gives us insights & history to yet another timeline. I had worked with Ashley on ‘The Last Exorcism’ and brought in Wyatt and Ellen, who rounded out the brilliant cast perfectly.”

Also some more news on “The Walking Dead,” Deadline reports that Alanna Masterson (First Day) has been added to the cast of the hit TV series. Her role is not yet confirmed but it has been said that she could possibly play the role of Tara Chalmers, who debuted in issue 104 of the comic series.

The hit AMC show “The Walking Dead” returns Oct. 13th at 9 ET/PT

source: Superhero Hype, Deadline